Adviser admits to stealing $1M from pro athlete clients
A former financial adviser has pleaded guilty to embezzling $1 million from four clients, including former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and former NBA All-Star Glen Rice. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 55-year-old Brian Ourand of Chicago pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday in federal court in Washington.
