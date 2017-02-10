A Look at the Undercards of some Big ...

A Look at the Undercards of some Big Boxing Shows on the Horizon

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Sweet Science

The undercards are slowly taking shape for some of the big shows coming down the pike in the next few months. The latest dispatch from Golden Boy Promotions contains the news that Lucas Matthysse has been added to the big Cinco de Mayo card on May 6 in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) 10 hr RockyPharted 7
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC