a Banning Floyd Mayweather from Bristol is 'racist' says fan

9 hrs ago Read more: This Is Bristol

Calls to ban world champion boxer, Floyd Mayweather from speaking in Bristol on International Women's Day are "racist" says a fan. The man, who only wants to be referred to as Paul, says he believes a petition to ban Mayweather's "Undefeated Tour" from coming to the city is racially motivated.

