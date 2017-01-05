What Does the Future Hold for Ronda Rousey?
Ronda Rousey's return left more questions than answers in the aftermath of UFC 207, but it's clear that change is next, no matter what is coming. The sporting world has had a few days to digest Ronda Rousey's loss at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes and the former champion has only made a brief statement regarding her future, leaving many questions as to what's next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cage Pages.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC