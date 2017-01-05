What Does the Future Hold for Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey's return left more questions than answers in the aftermath of UFC 207, but it's clear that change is next, no matter what is coming. The sporting world has had a few days to digest Ronda Rousey's loss at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes and the former champion has only made a brief statement regarding her future, leaving many questions as to what's next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cage Pages.