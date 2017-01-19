Welterweight Title Fight Between Keith Thurman And Danny Garcia To Air In Primetime On CBS
will once again headline a primetime fight on CBS, this time against challenger Danny "Swift" Garcia in a unification title fight on March 4 of this year at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.
