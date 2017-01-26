Vargas vs. Salido Named as BWAA "Fight of The Year"

It was certainly a week to forget for the staff at Golden Boy Promotions, but one that was already due to end on a high note and now comes with even more reason to smile. The same goes for Francisco Vargas, who for the second straight year served as one half of the top choice for the Boxing Writers Association of America 2016 Fight of the Year, as announced by the organization on Friday afternoon One year after being honored for his to-hell-and-back, off-the-canvas title winning knockout over Takashi Miura in 2015's Fight of the Year, Vargas once again wears the badge of honor thanks to the bravery and courage he and Orlando Salido exhibited in their furiously-paced 12-round draw this past June.

