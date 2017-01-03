Ustinov Still Plans To Fight on 2/25, Waits on Briggs-Oquendo
Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Ustinov is still planning to continue with his planned scheduled fight on February 25th in the UK. Ustinov and his manager, Vladimir Hryunov, were hoping to fight for the "regular" championship of the World Boxing Association on that February date against either Shannon Briggs or Fres Oquendo.
