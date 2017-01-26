UPDATED: WBC orders world champion Ad...

UPDATED: WBC orders world champion Adler to face Swindon's Kelly Morgan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

A DREAM world title date for Swindon boxer Kelly Morgan has moved a step closer after the WBC ordered its super-middleweight champion Nikki Adler to face her. Morgan's trainer Richard Farnan has received notification from the governing body that the German fighter must climb into the ring with Morgan, who is unbeaten in five professional fights and clinched the WBC Silver female middleweight title in June of last year at the town's Grange Drive Leisure Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC