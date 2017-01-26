UPDATED: WBC orders world champion Adler to face Swindon's Kelly Morgan
A DREAM world title date for Swindon boxer Kelly Morgan has moved a step closer after the WBC ordered its super-middleweight champion Nikki Adler to face her. Morgan's trainer Richard Farnan has received notification from the governing body that the German fighter must climb into the ring with Morgan, who is unbeaten in five professional fights and clinched the WBC Silver female middleweight title in June of last year at the town's Grange Drive Leisure Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC