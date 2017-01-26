UPDATED: WBC orders world champion Adler to face Swindon's Kelly Morgan

A DREAM world title date for Swindon boxer Kelly Morgan has moved a step closer after the WBC ordered its super-middleweight champion Nikki Adler to face her. Morgan's trainer Richard Farnan has received notification from the governing body that the German fighter must climb into the ring with Morgan, who is unbeaten in five professional fights and clinched the WBC Silver female middleweight title in June of last year at the town's Grange Drive Leisure Centre.

