Undercard added to Cotto-Kirkland fight at The Star in Frisco
Two fights have been added to the undercard of the Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland junior middleweight bout on Feb. 25 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. The 12-round fight is billed as "The Return".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC