UFC's Dana White says he'll pay Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor $25 million each to fight

UFC President Dana White speaks at a Nov. 10, 2016, news conference in New York City. Eternally mythical or not, the subject of a Floyd Mayweather Jr. -Conor McGregor fight was jolted Friday when UFC President Dana White said he's willing pay each man $25 million plus a cut of pay-per-view proceeds for a match that White indicated would be a boxing, not mixed martial arts, affair.

