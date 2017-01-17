Trillanes, Zubiri square off over BI bribery probe

All is well that ends well between Senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Juan Miguel Zubiri after the two senators engaged in a word war during the legislative session on Tuesday, January 17. Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Antonio Trillanes IV nearly squared off after engaging in a word war during the Senate session on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Fellow senators including as Manny Pacquiao and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III intervened to pacify the situation.

