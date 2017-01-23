Tom Whitfield headline attraction in ...

Tom Whitfield headline attraction in second leg of North East boxing's March double-header

Read more: Chronicle Live

Tom Whitfield will fight Billy Snaith for the British challenge super-welterweight title in a Walker Dome bill packed with North East talent Fighting Chance have announced they will follow up Martin Ward's European Union super-bantamweight title fight against Cristian Rodriguez at Rainton Meadows Arena on March 4 with a show of their own seven days later where two British belts will be on the line. Birtley's Tom Whitfield and Ferryhill's Billy Snaith will fight for the British challenge super-welterweight belt at Newcastle's Walker Dome on March 11, while Newcastle-based Basi Razaq will take on Birmingham's Dwayne Sheldon for the welterweight title.

