Tom Whitfield headline attraction in second leg of North East boxing's March double-header

Tom Whitfield will fight Billy Snaith for the British challenge super-welterweight title in a Walker Dome bill packed with North East talent Fighting Chance have announced they will follow up Martin Ward's European Union super-bantamweight title fight against Cristian Rodriguez at Rainton Meadows Arena on March 4 with a show of their own seven days later where two British belts will be on the line. Birtley's Tom Whitfield and Ferryhill's Billy Snaith will fight for the British challenge super-welterweight belt at Newcastle's Walker Dome on March 11, while Newcastle-based Basi Razaq will take on Birmingham's Dwayne Sheldon for the welterweight title.

