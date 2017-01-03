Tight bond with trainer propels Las Vegas boxer toward his dream

WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack works on his timing with head trainer Lou Delvalle at the Mayweather Boxing Club Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Jack, originally of Sweden, will face IBF champion James DeGale of England in a title unification fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Jan. 14, 2017.

