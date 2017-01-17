Thurman-Garcia: Narvaez vs. Rodriguez Clash is Eyed For Card
According to sources in Argentina, former world champion Omar Narvaez is likely heading to New York City in the month of March. Narvaez fought in New York City back in October of 2011, when he lost a twelve round decision to then WBC/WBO bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire at the Theater in Madison Square Garden.
