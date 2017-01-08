'This Chris Brown and Soulja Boy boxing match is gonna end well,' said absolutely no one
Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will settle their social media feud over Brown's ex, Karrueche Tran, with an actual boxing fight. "They've signed on for a three-round bout that will be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by [boxer Floyd] Mayweather's companies," the New York Post reported .
