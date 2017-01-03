The TSS 2016 Fighter of the Year is Carl Frampton
Back in the bad old days when the Chicago Cubs were still dreadful and the great Ernie Banks was unremittingly cheerful, "Mr. Cub" would smile and say, "Let's play two!" Quickly arranged rematches, boxing's version of the doubleheader, are becoming as rare as completely undisputed champions on a landscape rife with alphabet titlists reigning over only pieces of the kingdom.
