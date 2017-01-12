The First and Last Time Peggy Morgan Cried After a Fight

It wasn't something I ever said aloud, but I knew going into my fight against Megan Anderson last July that I would retire from MMA if I lost. It was a matter of basic economics: whereas defeating Anderson would place me within jabbing range of the featherweight title, losing to her would relegate me to the huddled masses of fighters contending just to contend for contention, at which point - at least for me - the cost of continuing to pursue a career in the sport would outweigh the benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.