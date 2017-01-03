Team Pacquiao Stand Firm on $20 Million For Crawford Fight
According to Manny Pacquiao's personal adviser Michael Koncz, the Filipino superstar will fight anywhere is the right financial package is put together. Pacquiao's promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, is looking to stage his boxer's next fight outside of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|4 hr
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC