Soulja's Fight Promoter Calls Out Mayweather ... You're Not In Control

Floyd Mayweather is NOT calling the shots in the Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown fight and has NO SAY in where it will go down ... this according to Soulja's personal fight promoter, Wack 100 . Wack isn't just Soulja's promoter -- he also manages Game and Ray J and is extremely well-connected in the West Coast gang scene ... especially with the Piru Bloods, the organization of which Chris and Soulja claim to be members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.