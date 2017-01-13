Soulja Boy Predicts K.O. in Chris Brown Fight, If He Can Quit Weed
Soulja Boy needs to clear the air about boxing Chris Brown -- telling us exactly why he's fighting, how the match will end ... and about his struggle to put down weed beforehand. Soulja sounded focused and pumped about training when we got him Friday at LAX.
