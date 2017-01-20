Shannon Briggs, Fres Oquendo Ordered To Reach Deal By WBA
Former world champion Shannon "The Cannon" Briggs will face Puerto Rican contender Fres Oquendo for the vacant "regular" heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association , confirmed Nicaraguan consultant Ricardo Rizzo, who represents the company Heavyweight Factory - who are based in Florida. "We finally got the fight for Briggs.
