Shane McGuigan is the TSS 2016 Boxing Trainer of the Year

THE SWEET SCIENCE HONORS SHANE McGUIGAN - Boxing history is filled with tales of celebrity sons attempting to follow in the footsteps of their famous fighting fathers. It might have started out that way for Shane McGuigan, one of former WBA featherweight champion Barry "The Clones Cyclone" McGuigan's four sons, except that the story got a surprising rewrite in 2010, when Shane decided he would take a different path to recognition in the sport that made his dad not only a local legend in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but a fighter accomplished enough to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.