Santa Cruz beats Frampton for WBA featherweight belt

13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

In their second fight in six months, the 125-pound fighters thrilled the crowd with furious exchanges over a grueling 12 rounds, with Santa Cruz avenging his only loss. Using a punishing jab that often left Frampton out of position, Santa Cruz held a 230-133 advantage in punches landed even as Frampton often effectively eluded blows.

