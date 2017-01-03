Ryan Hall: 'The goal is to hit and not get hit,' not to listen to criticism

After winning The Ultimate Fighter 22 with deft grappling skills and an ability to make a fight dance to his own tune, jiu-jitsu ace Ryan Hall has successfully entered the UFC waters. He was able to beat heavy-striker Artem Lobov in the season Finale, a suffocating performance that either perplexed or delighted spectators, depending on the point of view.

