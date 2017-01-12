Ricky Burns set to return to Glasgow ...

Ricky Burns set to return to Glasgow for unification fight - despite claims Manny Pacquiao could be set to take on the Scot PACQUIA'S trainer Freddy Roach had suggested that the fight could be set to take place for Burns's WBA super light-welterweight title. Ricky Burns will return to the Hydro for a huge unification fight - despite claims from Manny Pacquiao's camp that the Scot could take on the legendary Filipino.

