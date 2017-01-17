Rex Tso is on the offensive against Japan's Ryuto Maekawa in "Battle...

The 29-year-old 'Wonder Kid' will challenge former world title challenger from Japan as he looks to extend his unbeaten record in a bout that will have three belts on the line Hong Kong's "Wonder Kid" Rex Tso Sing-yu will have to wait a bit longer to earn a world title fight after his latest opponent was announced on Sunday as the main event for "Clash of Champions 2". Japanese fighter Hirofumi Mukai will challenge the local hero on March 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in a 12-round contest, but there's no world title yet for the 29-year-old unbeaten southpaw who must remain patient and stay the course if he's going to finally earn his shot at fame.

