Rex Tso is on the offensive against J...

Rex Tso is on the offensive against Japan's Ryuto Maekawa in "Battle...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The 29-year-old 'Wonder Kid' will challenge former world title challenger from Japan as he looks to extend his unbeaten record in a bout that will have three belts on the line Hong Kong's "Wonder Kid" Rex Tso Sing-yu will have to wait a bit longer to earn a world title fight after his latest opponent was announced on Sunday as the main event for "Clash of Champions 2". Japanese fighter Hirofumi Mukai will challenge the local hero on March 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in a 12-round contest, but there's no world title yet for the 29-year-old unbeaten southpaw who must remain patient and stay the course if he's going to finally earn his shot at fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,515 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC