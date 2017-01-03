Rex Tso Extends Pact With Top Rank, Eyes Naoya Inoue's Title
Hong Kong's "Wonder Kid" Rex Tso Sing-yu has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Top Rank, one of the sport's premier boxing promoters. Tso's coach and manager, Jay Lau Chi-yuen, announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old unbeaten southpaw will stay with the famous organisation, founded by Bob Arum in the 1960s, for at least another 12 months, giving the Hong Kong star a boost in his pursuit of gaining a shot at the world super flyweight title this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|20 hr
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Mon
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Mon
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC