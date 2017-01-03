Rex Tso Extends Pact With Top Rank, Eyes Naoya Inoue's Title

Hong Kong's "Wonder Kid" Rex Tso Sing-yu has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Top Rank, one of the sport's premier boxing promoters. Tso's coach and manager, Jay Lau Chi-yuen, announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old unbeaten southpaw will stay with the famous organisation, founded by Bob Arum in the 1960s, for at least another 12 months, giving the Hong Kong star a boost in his pursuit of gaining a shot at the world super flyweight title this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.