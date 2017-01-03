Rex Tso Extends Pact With Top Rank, E...

Rex Tso Extends Pact With Top Rank, Eyes Naoya Inoue's Title

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Hong Kong's "Wonder Kid" Rex Tso Sing-yu has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Top Rank, one of the sport's premier boxing promoters. Tso's coach and manager, Jay Lau Chi-yuen, announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old unbeaten southpaw will stay with the famous organisation, founded by Bob Arum in the 1960s, for at least another 12 months, giving the Hong Kong star a boost in his pursuit of gaining a shot at the world super flyweight title this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery 20 hr ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Mon i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Mon buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC