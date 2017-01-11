Photos: Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jaco...

Photos: Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs - Go Face To Face in LA

Los Angeles- "The Mecca of Boxing" and The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden will host Unified Middleweight World Champion, GENNADY "GGG" GOLOVKIN, as he defends his titles against WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger, Brooklyn's DANIEL "THE MIRACLE MAN" JACOBS, on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Photos by Tom Hogan/Hoganphotos.

