Petr Petrov in Position For a World Title Shot in 2017
Hard-nosed Petr Petrov solidified his standing in the lightweight division on September 30th by stopping Michael Perez in six rounds at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. The fight with Perez was an officially sanctioned WBA eliminator for the title currently held by Jorge Linares, who faces Anthony Crolla in a rematch on March 25th in Manchester.
