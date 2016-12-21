Paul Smith Set to Challenge Tyron Zeuge On March 18
The Liverpool super-middleweight, who has fought for global honours twice and been in the ring with pound-for-pound star Andre Ward, was last in action last September, exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office. Smith stopped Daniel Regi at the O2 Arena, as part of the undercard to Gennady Golovkin's IBF, WBA Super, WBC and IBO world middleweight title defence against IBF welterweight king Kell Brook.
