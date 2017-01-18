'No real talent': Boxing official slams Jeff Horn ahead of Manny Pacquiao bout
A ringside judge at Jeff Horn's most recent fight says the Australian welterweight contender has "no real talent" and will be easy pickings for Manny Pacquiao should their proposed April bout come to fruition. Negotiations are continuing as Top Rank's Bob Arum and New Zealand-based Duco Events try to get the fight over the line.
