Nicola Adams turns professional: Olympian wants to be the Ronda Rousey of boxing
GETTYNicola Adams is one of Britain's most successful amateur boxersAdams, 34, is a double Olympic gold medallist at flyweight but GB Boxing confirmed this morning that she had withdrawn from the Olympic performance programme.Alongside promoter Frank Warren, she then announced her move into the professional game today, something she hinted at in an exclusive interview with Express Sport last year."
