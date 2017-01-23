New Zealand boxer Robbie Berridge to fight for WBA light heavyweight world title in Russia

The 32-year-old signed a deal on Wednesday to fight Russian Dmytry Bivol in Russia for the interim WBA title on February 23. He has a 29 win, five loss, one draw record and his showdown with Bivol will be the biggest assignment in his career as he chases a world title. Berridge was impressive when progressing through the ranks early in his professional career but has stalled and regrouped of late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.