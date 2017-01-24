Nate Diaz is after a boxing license because UFC put him a on the shelfa
Nate Diaz is a disgruntled employee right now. It's been six months since he lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 202, yet despite being cleared to compete in September, Diaz still has no upcoming fights.
