Mike Tyson Training Chris Brown For Epic Soulja Boy Fight? 50 Cent Reveals Plans
Oh man, things are getting real in Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's upcoming boxing match, as 50 Cent has enlisted former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson to train Breezy. We've got all the details on this crazy new development in what is sure to be the fight of the century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|20 hr
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC