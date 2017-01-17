Midnight Mania! Rousey's boyfriend leaves Tarverdyan for Black House
Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight we have Travis Browne leaving Edmond Targaryen, the Dragon King, to join Black House, Chael Sonnen slamming Jenna Jameson and Tito telling bedtime stories at the Bellator 170 presser, Jon Jones sparring his older brother, and oh, Floyd Mayweather taking inaccurate shots at Conor McGregor's net worth. This, along with the usual collection of knockouts, highlights, and randomness, should not, but probably will, keep you far too late tonight.
