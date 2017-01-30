Meet Gerald Washington, Deontay Wilder's Next Opponent
WILDER vs WASHINGTON - On Monday, Jan. 30, the LA Times confirmed the rumor that Gerald Washington had been selected as Deontay Wilder's next opponent. Wilder was scheduled to defend his WBC world heavyweight title against Poland's Andrzej Wawryzk on Feb. 25 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., but that match fell out when Wawryzk failed a random drug test, testing positive for an anabolic steroid.
