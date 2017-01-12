Mayweather says offered McGregor $15m to fight
Former welterweight champion says he is 'interested' in a fight with Irishman and has already offered the mixed martial arts star $15 million to climb into the ring with him Former welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather said Wednesday he was "interested" in a fight with Conor McGregor and had already offered the mixed martial arts star $15 million to climb into the ring with him. Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, told ESPN's First Take program that a McGregor bout was the only thing that could tempt him to end his exile from the ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC