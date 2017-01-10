Matchroom vs Top Rank a " TnS Boxing Podcast #33
Matchroom vs Top Rank - TnS Boxing Podcast #33 - As we close out calendar year 2016, the top two promotional companies in boxing today appear to be England's Matchroom Boxing and the USA's Top Rank, especially when you consider the attention both companies have devoted to expanding their international assets this past year. Both groups are led by energetic promoters, but the comparison ends their.
