Manny Pacquiao set to fight Jeff Horn in Australia

Brisbane is about to compete for Australian boxing's bout of the century when Brisbane's "fighting schoolteacher" Jeff Horn is confirmed on Wednesday as the contender against "legendary" world welterweight champ Manny Pacquiao in April 2017. Pacquiao , now 38, is a world boxing celebrity with 11 world titles in a career that has lasted 22 years and was recently elected as a senator in his home country of the Philippines.

