Manny Pacquiao set to fight Jeff Horn in Australia
Brisbane is about to compete for Australian boxing's bout of the century when Brisbane's "fighting schoolteacher" Jeff Horn is confirmed on Wednesday as the contender against "legendary" world welterweight champ Manny Pacquiao in April 2017. Pacquiao , now 38, is a world boxing celebrity with 11 world titles in a career that has lasted 22 years and was recently elected as a senator in his home country of the Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC