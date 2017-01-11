Manny Pacquiao set to fight Jeff Horn...

Manny Pacquiao set to fight Jeff Horn in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Brisbane is about to compete for Australian boxing's bout of the century when Brisbane's "fighting schoolteacher" Jeff Horn is confirmed on Wednesday as the contender against "legendary" world welterweight champ Manny Pacquiao in April 2017. Pacquiao , now 38, is a world boxing celebrity with 11 world titles in a career that has lasted 22 years and was recently elected as a senator in his home country of the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC