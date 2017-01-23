Manny Pacquiao Says Jeff Horn Fight Deal is Not Finalized, Yet
WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday the details of his next fight have yet to be determined, despite widespread reports he will face Australian Jeff Horn. Asked in an interview with ABS-CBN television about a Horn fight, Pacquiao, said "not yet done, the negotiation is not yet done".
