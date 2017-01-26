Manny Pacquiao open to Conor McGregor fight, but Dana White shuts it down

The recent buzz surrounding a potential boxing showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor has spurred several other boxers to challenge the Irishman. Former boxing champion Ricardo Mayorga called out 'The Notorious' on twitter , and even heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield said he'd 'squash' the UFC lightweight champion for $25 million.

