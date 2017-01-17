Lipinets Awaiting Mandatory Shot at Burns vs. Indongo Winner
Sergey Lipinets will have to wait to challenge for the International Boxing Federation's junior welterweight title - that's because the man who holds it, Julius Indongo, will have a unification fight with WBA titleholder Ricky Burns this April instead of taking on his mandatory challenger first. "We respect their decision to go for the unification with Burns, but the IBF is one of the most strictest organizations and will make the winner of that fight fight Sergey," the manager, Alex Vaysfeld, told BoxingScene.com.
