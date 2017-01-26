Lee Selby is lining up Carl Frampton ...

Lee Selby is lining up Carl Frampton fight at Cardiff's Principality Stadium

Lee Selby feels the road to a world title unification fight with Carl Frampton should end at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Welshman Selby defends his IBF featherweight crown against Argentine Jonathan Barros on the undercard of Frampton's WBA title defence in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

