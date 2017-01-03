Lara's Manager: Everyone is Avoiding ...

Lara's Manager: Everyone is Avoiding Golovkin? We're Ready

Luis DeCubas Jr., manager of IBO and WBA super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara 23-2-2 , believes the fight with Yuri Foreman - scheduled for January 13 at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah, Florida - is a good way to keep the Cuban active while they wait for better challenges in 2017. "Erislandy has faced the best and keeps his status as an elite boxer as super welterweight.

