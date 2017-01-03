Lara's Manager: Everyone is Avoiding Golovkin? We're Ready
Luis DeCubas Jr., manager of IBO and WBA super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara 23-2-2 , believes the fight with Yuri Foreman - scheduled for January 13 at Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah, Florida - is a good way to keep the Cuban active while they wait for better challenges in 2017. "Erislandy has faced the best and keeps his status as an elite boxer as super welterweight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|20 hr
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Mon
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Mon
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC