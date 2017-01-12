Kiwi kickboxer Israel Adesanya primed...

Kiwi kickboxer Israel Adesanya primed for shot at Glory

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

But the charismatic Kiwi has a chance to prove it when he meets champion Jason Wilnis for the Glory kickboxing middleweight title in Los Angeles on Saturday . Long seen as one of the most exciting fighters to come out of this country, the Nigerian-born 27-year-old showcased his diverse talents on home soil at the end of 2015 when he won the King in the Ring heavyweight crown and Super 8 boxing tournament in the space of just four days.

