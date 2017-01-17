Joshua Coming To America, as Hearn Begins Build To Wilder Fight
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport is bringing IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to the United States to build his profile with the American public. Joshua has an exclusive multi-fight TV deal with Showtime.
