Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury title fight takes another step forward
The WBO has ordered a purse bid to take place at their offices in Puerto Rico on Thursday next week, where the rival promoters get the chance to take control of the fight promotion. The winning bidder will choose the venue and date.
