Jeff Horn wants to be that 'one fight too many' for Manny Pacquiao as talks continue

Jeff Horn wants to be Leon Spinks to Manny Pacquiao's Muhammad Ali, or the Ricky Hatton to his Kostya Tszyu. Veteran fighters often fall to a younger bull as they wade too far into their career and "the Hornet" says he would play the role with glee.

