Jeff Horn fight subject of meetings between government and organisers
Queensland is in the fight for the fight, with government representatives set to chat up the organisers of the Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn bout. Tourism and Events Queensland representatives will meet with organisers Duco Events on Tuesday to discuss Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium hosting the boxing bout.
