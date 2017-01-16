Jeff Horn fight subject of meetings b...

Jeff Horn fight subject of meetings between government and organisers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Queensland is in the fight for the fight, with government representatives set to chat up the organisers of the Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn bout. Tourism and Events Queensland representatives will meet with organisers Duco Events on Tuesday to discuss Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium hosting the boxing bout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,061 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC